Dodgers' Ace Kershaw Notches His First No-Hitter

By Bill Chappell
Published June 19, 2014 at 7:47 AM EDT
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (left) celebrates his no-hitter with his teammates after striking out 15 Colorado Rockies batters.
The no-hitters just keep coming. That's the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the team's pitchers have thrown two games without giving up a hit in less than a month. Clayton Kershaw used 15 strikeouts to complete the feat Wednesday, matching teammate Josh Beckett's May 25 effort.

Getting the no-hitter was "pretty cool," Kershaw said after throwing 107 pitches in the game.

The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-0, in a game that saw Kershaw's no-hitter preserved when a play in which a Rockies runner reached first base was ruled to be a throwing error on Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez rather than a hit.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw set a personal best with the 15 strikeouts. The Los Angeles Times puts that in perspective:

"Never in major league history had a pitcher given up neither a hit nor a walk while striking out 15. The only pitcher with more strikeouts in a no-hitter: Nolan Ryan, the all-time strikeout leader."

The newspaper adds that as Kershaw gave his postgame interview in front of the hometown crowd in L.A., his teammates lined up in the dugout to hear him speak.

"I am so amazed," the pitcher said. "Beckett told me he was going to teach me how to do that, so I have Josh to thank."

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
