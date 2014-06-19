Top Stories: Iraqi Fighting; Dodgers' No-Hitter; Down On Congress
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Iraq Battles Militants For Key Oil Refinery In Baiji.
-- Dodgers' Ace Kershaw Notches His First No-Hitter.
-- Only 7 Percent Of Americans Are Big Fans Of Congress.
And here are more early headlines:
House GOP To Pick Majority Leader, Whip Today. ( Businessweek)
Wounded Marine Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor From Obama. ( Washington Post)
Afghan Militants Blow Up Dozens Of NATO Fuel Trucks. ( VOA)
South Dakota Town Struck By Tornado, 1 Injured. ( Sioux Falls Argus-Leader)
$100,000 Reward Offered In L.A. Apartment Firebombings. ( Los Angeles Times)
Spain Receives Its New King, Felipe VI. ( CNN)
Injured Spelunker Rescued After 12 Days In German Cave. ( Guardian)
