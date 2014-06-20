Top Stories: Iraqi Government Criticized; Benefits For Gay Couples

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Needs A New Government, Leading Shiite Cleric Says.

-- Married Same-Sex Couples To Receive More Federal Benefits.

And here are more early headlines:

Rain Forecast For Parts Of Flooded Midwest. ()

World Refugee Population Highest Since World War II. ( UNHCR)

Former Premier Berlusconi Appeals Italian Sex Crime Conviction. ( Reuters)

Flash Flooding Leaves 10 Dead In Bulgaria. ( Deutsche Welle)

Stockholm Lockdown Ends As Man Surrenders To Swedish Police. ( Wall Street Journal)

Alleged Tampering At Houston Crime Lab Jeopardizes Convictions. ( Houston Chronicle)

Pope Francis Opposes Marijuana Legalization Efforts. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.