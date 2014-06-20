© 2020 WFAE
Yo App Raises $1 Million

Published June 20, 2014 at 6:41 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Yo, Renee.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Yo, Linda.

WERTHEIMER: There's a new phone app. It's called Yo. It allows you to chat to a friend but the only word you can use is yo. That's literally all Yo does. But it's raised a million dollars from investors. They buy the hype from the App Store description which says, Yo is everything and anything. It all depends on you, the recipient and the time of the yo. OK, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition