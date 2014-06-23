Sting's Kids Better Not Plan On Being Left A Big Inheritance

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And now to our last word in business - stung. There was a tough public revelation for the children of pop-star Sting over the weekend.

The man who once sang (singing) if you love somebody, set them free - must love his children a lot because he's really setting them free. The former lead singer of The Police told Britain's Mail On Sunday newspaper that his offspring will not be inheriting any of his estimated $300 million fortune.

MONTAGNE: Sting, who's now 62, says he doesn't want to bequeath his kids a trust fund that will be quote, "an albatross around their necks." Sting also notes that at the rate he's spending it, he doesn't expect there'll be much left anyway.

INSKEEP: So he's just being practical. Tough love from the man who once had a hit called "King of Pain."

STING: (Singing) There's a rich man sleeping on a golden bed. There's a skeleton choking on a crust of bread.

