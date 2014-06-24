Security Camera Footage Could Track Suspects

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Somebody may have been using a drone to spy into a Seattle apartment complex. A woman said the little aircraft was hovering outside her window. Two men piloting that craft packed up their gear and fled before police arrived. But that is not the good part, this is - police believe they have a chance to track down the man suspected of this disturbing covert video surveillance because they were being covertly recorded by a security camera. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.