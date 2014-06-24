Top Stories: Kerry Back In Iraq; British Tabloid Trial Verdicts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Visits Kurds To Urge A United Iraq.

-- In Iraq, More Than 1,000 Were Killed In June.

-- UK Phone-Hacking Trial: Brooks Cleared, Coulson Found Guilty.

And here are more early headlines:

10 Shot, Two Killed In Miami. ( Miami Herald)

Report: Witnesses Say More Women, Children Kidnapped In Nigeria. ( AP)

New Attack On Kenyan Village Leaves At Least 5 Dead. ( CNN)

House Panel Criticizes IRS Chief Over Missing Emails. ( Wall Street Journal)

Obama Asks Putin To Support Ukrainian Peace Plan. ( USA Today)

FBI Breaks Up Child Sex Trafficking Ring, Recovers Dozens Of Kids. ( Time)

Report: Western Rail Backlog Hampering Coal Deliveries To Utilities. ( Reuters)

Obama To Award Medal Of Honor To Army Veteran For Afghan Service. ( White House)

San Francisco Bans App That Auctions Street Parking Spaces. ( SF Gate)

