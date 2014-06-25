Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with more banking fines. The former Credit Suisse banker David Higgs has been handed $950,000 in fines and penalties by New York court. Higgs pled guilty to conspiracy for his part in hiding subprime mortgage bond losses, back in 2012, worth $100 million. Last year, his former boss was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in the same case. This is one of the few criminal prosecutions to come out of the 2008 financial crisis. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.