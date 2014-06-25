Top Stories: Militants Kill Iraqi Leader; Eli Wallach Reported Dead
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Iraq: Militants Kill Senior Army Leader; Maliki Resists Changes.
-- Actor Eli Wallach Reportedly Dies At 98.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Syrian Warplanes Hit Targets Inside Western Iraq. ( CNN)
Egyptian Subway Blasts Injure Several. ( Lebanon Daily Star)
China Sends Top Diplomat To Taiwan For The First Time In Decades. ( AP)
Spanish Princess Facing Corruption Charges. ( Wall Street Journal)
NATO Votes To Slow Georgia, Montenegro Membership Path. ( Reuters)
Tornado Strikes Outside Indianapolis, No Injuries. ( Indianapolis Star)
KFC Says Report Of Disfigured Girl Ejected From Restaurant Is Hoax. ( Clarion-Ledger)
Police Find Accused Burglar Who Logged On Facebook During Crime. ( Pioneer-Press)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.