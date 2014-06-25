Top Stories: Militants Kill Iraqi Leader; Eli Wallach Reported Dead

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq: Militants Kill Senior Army Leader; Maliki Resists Changes.

-- Actor Eli Wallach Reportedly Dies At 98.



Report: Syrian Warplanes Hit Targets Inside Western Iraq. ( CNN)

Egyptian Subway Blasts Injure Several. ( Lebanon Daily Star)

China Sends Top Diplomat To Taiwan For The First Time In Decades. ( AP)

Spanish Princess Facing Corruption Charges. ( Wall Street Journal)

NATO Votes To Slow Georgia, Montenegro Membership Path. ( Reuters)

Tornado Strikes Outside Indianapolis, No Injuries. ( Indianapolis Star)

KFC Says Report Of Disfigured Girl Ejected From Restaurant Is Hoax. ( Clarion-Ledger)

Police Find Accused Burglar Who Logged On Facebook During Crime. ( Pioneer-Press)

