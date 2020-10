Top Stories: New Ukraine Fighting; Syrian Airstrikes In Iraq

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Reports Of New Fighting Rattle Ukraine's Truce As Kerry Urges Russia To Help.

-- 'We Welcome' Syrian Airstrikes On ISIS, Iraqi Leader Maliki Says.



And here are more early headlines:

Officials Think Missing Malaysian Jet Flew On Autopilot. ( Telegraph)

NATO Says Service Member Killed In Afghanistan. ( NATO)

U.S. To Stop Supplying Philippines With Anti-Terror Force. ( AP)

NFL Concussion Settlement Plan Revised, No Money Limit. ( Los Angeles Times)

Oklahoma Investigating Numerous Quakes For Any Link To Fracking. ( AP)

Retailer IKEA To Raise Its Minimum Wage To $10.76. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.