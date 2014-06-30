© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: ISIS Declares New State; North Korea To Try Americans

By Korva Coleman
Published June 30, 2014 at 8:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Declares Caliphate As Iraq Fights To Retake Tikrit.

-- Two American Men Will Likely Face Trial In North Korea.

And here are more early headlines:

Heavy Rain Inundates Cedar Rapids, After Earlier Flooding. ( KWWL-TV)

Expert To Lay Out Compensation To GM Switch Victims, Relatives. ( New York Times)

Japan To Alter Pacifism Stance, Man Sets Himself Afire In Protest. ( Japan Times)

At Least 27 Dead, Many Trapped In India Building Collapse. ( CNN)

Italian Navy Finds 30 Migrants' Bodies In Packed Boat. ( AP)

China Names Top Judge To Hear Environmental Cases. ( Reuters)

Doctor Says Pistorius Not Mentally Ill At Time Of Girlfriend's Slaying. ( Telegraph)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman