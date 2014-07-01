Top Stories: Killers Of Israeli Teens Sought; Former French Leader Questioned

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Kills Man In Raid As Troops Seek Teens' Abductors.

-- France's Former President Sarkozy Taken Into Custody.

And here are more early headlines:

New Iraqi Parliament Already In Disagreement Over Leaders. ( New York Times)

With Truce Over, Ukraine Launches Raids Against Separatists. ( CNN)

Japanese Leaders Alter Pacifistic Defense Policy, Draw Criticism. ( VOA)

Revenge Porn Law Takes Effect In Colorado, Other States. ( Coloradoan)

Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida's Atlantic Coast. ()

NASA Scrubs Launch Of Environmental Satellite. ( Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

U.S. Faces Belgium In Elimination World Cup Match. ( SI.com)

Police Tell New York City Subway Acrobats To Stop Their Antics. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.