Top Stories: Killers Of Israeli Teens Sought; Former French Leader Questioned
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel Kills Man In Raid As Troops Seek Teens' Abductors.
-- France's Former President Sarkozy Taken Into Custody.
And here are more early headlines:
New Iraqi Parliament Already In Disagreement Over Leaders. ( New York Times)
With Truce Over, Ukraine Launches Raids Against Separatists. ( CNN)
Japanese Leaders Alter Pacifistic Defense Policy, Draw Criticism. ( VOA)
Revenge Porn Law Takes Effect In Colorado, Other States. ( Coloradoan)
Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida's Atlantic Coast. ()
NASA Scrubs Launch Of Environmental Satellite. ( Jet Propulsion Laboratory)
U.S. Faces Belgium In Elimination World Cup Match. ( SI.com)
Police Tell New York City Subway Acrobats To Stop Their Antics. ( AP)
