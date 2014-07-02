Despite Recalls, GM Sales Jump By 1 Percent

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with profits for General Motors. Despite a recall of around 29 million vehicles worldwide, GM announced that its June sales jumped by 1 percent. The news came a day after the announcement of a relief fund for those affected by the recalls. According to the Associated Press, June was a good month overall for automakers, with over 1 million cars being sold. Analysts told the AP that the recalls themselves could have been what caused the surge in sales, saying when people go into dealerships to get their cars fixed, they see the new designs and consider buying a new car. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.