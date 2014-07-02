Number Of U.S. Breweries Is On The Rise

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in Business this morning is roll out the barrels. I'm sure many American soccer fans were cheering on the U.S. men's team at the World Cup yesterday while enjoying a cold beer or drowning their sorrows with one after the team lost. Turns out, that is part of a bigger trend. The American beer business is positively frothing.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Like the head on a good IPA. The number of breweries and the United States is on the rise, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Who knew they actually keep track of that?

MONTAGNE: Well, they do. And between 2007 and 2012, the number of breweries in the U.S. more than doubled to 869. And shipments from all those breweries went up almost 34 percent.

GREENE: Which means in 2012, U.S. breweries were shipping $28 billion worth of beer. That is quite a bar tab. That the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I am Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.