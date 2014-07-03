Top Stories: Hurricane Arthur; Jobless Rate Falls

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Now A Hurricane, Arthur Steams Along Eastern Seaboard.



-- U.S. Added 288,000 Jobs In June, Labor Dept. Says.

-- Olympian, WWII Hero Louis Zamperini Dies At 97.

And here are more early headlines:

California Town Boos Border Patrol Officials At Meeting On Migrants. ( Press-Enterprise)

Hundreds Evacuate Ahead Of Northern California Wildfire. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

Ukraine, Russia, Allies Open New Truce Talks. ( VOA)

Former French Leader Denounces Charges Again Him. ( BusinessWeek)

India Calls In U.S. Diplomats Over Spying Allegations. ( Wall Street Journal)

Mitt Autographed By Lou Gehrig Up For Auction. ( AP)

