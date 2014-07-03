VIDEO: A 4-Year-Old With A Crossover Dribble

Basketball player Josiah Brown can dribble with either hand; he has a spin move and he regularly drains shots from outside the lane. But Brown, who lives in Wilmington, N.C., isn't a hot high school prospect, because he's only 4.

"People are asking me what AAU team he's playing for," Josiah's father, Demetrius Brown, tells local WWAY ABC TV with a laugh. "I'm like, yo: He just graduated preschool."

We came across the Browns' story as we were looking for details about Hurricane Arthur; we had to share a video showcasing his skills.

Demetrius Brown says his son really took to basketball after he got a kids' goal as a toddler. Both of his parents have long played the game — his mom, Joy, played college ball at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

And in basketball-crazy North Carolina, Josiah Brown is already becoming a celebrity, with spectators filming his exploits on the court.

"People always recognize him," Demetrius Brown tells ABC News. "It really is amazing, in all honesty."

Josiah Brown recently went to a summer basketball camp for kids 6 to 9 years old, where he won a free-throw shooting contest.

