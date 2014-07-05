Philadelphia Row House Fire Kills 4 Children

A fire that swept through a stretch of Philadelphia row houses early today has killed four children in what the city's fire commissioner has described as a "tragic, tragic day."

The Associated Press reports that the fast-moving fire, which started just before 3 a.m. ET, consumed a row of two-story homes in a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood dominated by African immigrants, engulfing about 10 residences.

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports that a shelter has been set up at a nearby high school to accommodate about 40 residents who were forced to flee the three-alarm fire.

Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Derrick Sawyer says that investigators are working to find out the cause.

"This is a tragic, tragic day for the city of Philadelphia," Sawyer said. "We lost four children today. And I want everyone to understand that fire is everyone's fight, not just the fire department. It's everyone's fight."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.