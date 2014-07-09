Class Helps Unwed Dads Navigate Ohio's Mom-Friendly Systems

About a quarter of U.S. families are now headed by a single mother.

That means a lot of children without a father in the home, and in some cases, fathers not having much contact with their children.

Research shows a long list of possible problems linked to fathers not being involved in their kid's lives — including poor performance in school, behavioral issues, drug and alcohol abuse and poverty.

To tackle these, Richland County, Ohio, is trying to get fathers more involved.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.