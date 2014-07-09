Top Stories: More Israeli Airstrikes; Hamas Fires Rockets

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Israel Strikes Gaza, As Hamas Rockets Show Increased Range.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit Texas Today, But Not The Border. ( AP)

VA Whistleblowers Allege Retaliation At Troubled Agency. ( Washington Post)

New German Government Worker Arrested, Suspected Of Spying. ( Guardian)

Iraqi Police Find At Least 50 Bodies South Of Baghdad. ( New York Times)

Typhoon Neoguri Weakens As It Hits Japan, Leaving 2 Dead. ( VOA)

Two Indonesian Presidential Candidates Claim Election Win. ( CNN)

Bangor Police Use Stuffed "Duck Of Justice" To Attract Online Followers. ( Bangor Daily News)

