What Gets You Stressed? Tell Our Expert Panel

Editor's note: The webcast is over, but you can watch the archived video of the event.

For many Americans, stress is a constant and frequently overwhelming fact of daily life.

What are the biggest sources of stress? How does stress affect us? And what do we do in response?

A poll conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health sheds some light on those questions and more.

In a webcast at 12:30 p.m. ET, a panel of experts will discuss the findings and offer some ideas for what we can do to live calmer and healthier lives.

You can email the panel at theforum@hsph.harvard.edu. Or tweet them using the hashtag #burdenofstress. You can aim those tweets at @ForumHSPH for good measure.

Here's who will be on the panel:

Robert Blendon, professor of health policy and political analysis, Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Kennedy School

Kristin Schubert, senior program officer and team director, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Dr. Joshua Riff, medical director and director of health and well-being, Target Corp.

Dr. Gregory Fricchione, associate chief of psychiatry, director of the division of psychiatry and medicine, and director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

The moderator will be Joe Neel, deputy senior supervising editor and correspondent on NPR's Science Desk.

