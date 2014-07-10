© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Iraqi Government At Odds; Chinese Hackers

By Korva Coleman
Published July 10, 2014 at 8:29 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hackers In China Reportedly Targeted U.S. Federal Workers.

-- Kurdish Leaders Boycott Iraqi Government Meetings.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Launches More Airstrikes In Gaza, Many Killed. ( New York Times)

Colorado Judge Overturns State's Same Sex Marriage Ban. ( Denver Post)

Georgia Spares Condemned Man's Life. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gunman Kills 6, Including Children, In Houston Suburb. ( Houston Chronicle)

Downgraded Tropical Storm Kills Several, Aims For Tokyo. ( Wall Street Journal)

1 Million Gallons Of Saltwater Leak On North Dakota Reservation. ( AP)

House Cat Traps Florida Couple In Bedroom. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman