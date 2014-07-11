Hottest Burger In Britain Burns 2 Journalists

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Two journalists from The Argus newspaper in Brighton, England landed in the hospital after sampling what is believed to be the hottest burger in Britain.

INSKEEP: The XXX Hot Chilli Burger sells for just under seven U.S. dollars at a local restaurant called Burger Off.

MONTAGNE: After taking just one bite - one bite - the men experienced severe stomach cramps, and lost feeling in their hands.

INSKEEP: Ouch. The heat comes from the sauce, which is rated - I don't know how you rate this - but it's rated about 3,000 times hotter than Tabasco sauce.

MONTAGNE: The owner of Burger Off says he sells the burgers responsibly, meaning nobody under 18, nor anyone who's been drinking can have one. And that's - it seemed like drinking might help (laughing).

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.