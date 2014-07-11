Top Stories: Ukrainian Attacks; Israel-Palestinian Violence
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Dozens Of Ukraine Troops Reportedly Killed By Militants.
-- Israel And Hamas Keep Up Attacks, Ignoring Calls For Peace.
-- Mississippi Child Thought Cured Of HIV Shows Signs Of Infection.
-- Germany Calls For 'Honest Foundation' In Relations With U.S.
And here are more early headlines:
Kurds Won't Participate In Iraqi Government After Leader's Remarks. ( Reuters)
Florida Judge Overturns State's Congressional Redistricting Map. ( Miami Herald)
Washington State Wildfires Force Evacuations. ( Seattle Times)
U.N. Appoints Third Mediator As Syrian Envoy. ( Deutsche Welle)
Brazilian Police Search For Suspect In World Cup Ticket Scalping Case. ( AP)
Multi-Story Thermometer Lit Again In Southern California. ( KPCC)
