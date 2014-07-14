© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Citigroup Pays Billions In Case; Gaza Violence

By Korva Coleman
Published July 14, 2014 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Shoots Down Drone As Clash With Hamas Continues.

-- Citigroup Agrees To Pay $7 Billion To Resolve Mortgage Investigation.

-- Costa Concordia Cruise Ship Floats Again, After Two Years.

And here are more early headlines:

HHS Secretary Meets With Governors On Immigration. ( Politico)

More Small Earthquakes Shake Oklahoma. ( AP)

Stolen Car Blamed In Fatal Indiana Bus Collision. ( Richmond Palladium-Item)

Woman Injured In Running With Bulls. ( Irish Mirror)

Nobel Winning Author Nadine Gordimer Of South Africa Dies. ( Reuters)

Iran Sentences 8 Facebook Administrators To Lengthy Terms. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
