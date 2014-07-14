Top Stories: Citigroup Pays Billions In Case; Gaza Violence
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel Shoots Down Drone As Clash With Hamas Continues.
-- Citigroup Agrees To Pay $7 Billion To Resolve Mortgage Investigation.
-- Costa Concordia Cruise Ship Floats Again, After Two Years.
And here are more early headlines:
HHS Secretary Meets With Governors On Immigration. ( Politico)
More Small Earthquakes Shake Oklahoma. ( AP)
Stolen Car Blamed In Fatal Indiana Bus Collision. ( Richmond Palladium-Item)
Woman Injured In Running With Bulls. ( Irish Mirror)
Nobel Winning Author Nadine Gordimer Of South Africa Dies. ( Reuters)
Iran Sentences 8 Facebook Administrators To Lengthy Terms. ( AP)
