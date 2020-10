Top Stories: Mortars Mar Mideast Truce; Guitarist Johnny Winter Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mortars Rock A Shaky 5-Hour Truce Between Hamas And Israel.

-- Blues Guitarist Johnny Winter Dies At 70.

And here are more early headlines:

GM Chief Heads To Capitol Hill For 4th Time To Discuss Auto Defect. ( Detroit Free Press)

Director Says CDC Labs Show Pattern Of Unsafe Practices. ( New York Times)

Wildfires Scorch Thousands Of Acres In Western States. ( USA Today)

Boston Jury Deliberates Case Tied To Marathon Bombings. ( Boston Globe)

Typhoon Kills About 40 In Philippines, Now Closing In On China. ( Reuters)

3 Killed In Botched Northern California Bank Robbery. ( SF Gate)

Afghan Militants Killed After Attacking Kabul Airport. ( Washington Post)

Ex-Miss Delaware Sues After Losing Crown Over Age Dispute. ( News Journal)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.