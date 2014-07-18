Sony Forgets To Renew Games Domain Name

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And now to today's last word in Business, which is shutdown.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That's what happened to Sony's popular online gaming service Tuesday morning after the company forgot to renew a key domain name.

GREENE: This domain name was for the site www.sonyonline.net. The lapse temporarily knocked out online games like "EverQuest" and "Landmark."

INSKEEP: OK, so how did they forget? Well, Sony says it's possible that expiration notices were sent to the wrong email.

GREENE: And when explaining the error on Twitter, the president of Sony Online Entertainment said, and we are quoting here...

INSKEEP: "Doh."

GREENE: Nice. That's the...

INSKEEP: That's the whole thing.

GREENE: That's the quote. That's the end of it.

INSKEEP: That's a good corporate speech, I think...

GREENE: If only quotes were always that short. That's the Business News from NPR News, I'm David Greene.

