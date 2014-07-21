Arkansas Razorbacks Trademark Famous Hog Call
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
And, that brings us to our last word in Business today, which is...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.
MONTAGNE: Ooo - Pig - Sooie - Razorbacks.
MONTAGNE: It's the famous hog call, chanted by fans of sports teams of the University of Arkansas' Razorbacks.
INSKEEP: And, it is now a registered trademark owned by the school. It's not the words that are trademarked - just the sounds.
MONTAGNE: Call the news desk Steve, we need follow-up stories.
Exactly how many letter Os are in the trademarked Ooo?
INSKEEP: And will farmers owe a royalty if they call their pigs?
