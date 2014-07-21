Company Says It Can Cure Your Hangover – For Up To $300 A Visit

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

People waking up with a hellacious hangover often say they'd pretty much give anything to make it go away. And a new company promising to do just that is thriving in New York. For up to $300 a visit, it will send a nurse to your home armed with medicine and - this is key - an IV for instant rehydration. Given the treatment cost more than the night out at the bar, though, you might want to stick with the hair of the dog.