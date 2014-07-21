© 2020 WFAE
Report Of Expired Meat Sparks Food Safety Scare In China

Published July 21, 2014 at 5:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with another food safety scare in China. It affects some American fast food restaurants in China. They've stopped using meat from a supplier in Shanghai, after reports that the supplier was selling expired beef and chicken. A local TV station alleges that workers at the Shanghai Husi Food Company, owned by the Illinois-based OSI group, repackaged stale beef and chicken with new expiration dates and the food was then sold to McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut. Last year, KFC suffered a 37 percent sales drop in China following a similar tainted meat issue. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

