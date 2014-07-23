Top Stories: Kerry In Israel; Victims' Bodies Returning To Netherlands

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict, Day 16: Here's What You Need To Know.



-- Dutch Day Of Mourning, As Remains Of Some MH17 Victims Come Home.

And here are more early headlines:

Last Body Believed Found From Washington State Mudslide. ( KOMO)

19 Uncontained Wildfires Burning In Oregon And Washington State. ()

Perdue Wins Georgia GOP Senate Nomination. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Federal Judge May Soon Rule On Colorado Same Sex Marriage. ( Denver Post)

Typhoon Crashes Into Taiwan, Heads For China. ( VOA)

Salvage Team Raises Sunken Cruise Ship Off Italy. ( BBC)

Parts Of Chinese City Under Quarantine After Bubonic Plague Report. ( ABC)

Huge Fire Burning At North Dakota Oil Supply Business. ( Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Clippers Owner Sterling Files New Suit Against Wife, NBA. ( CNN)

