Top Stories: Possible Gaza Truce; Air Algerie Wreckage
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- France Dispatches Military Unit To Site Of Air Algerie Wreck.
-- Kerry Presents Proposal For Seven-Day Truce In Gaza.
And here are more early headlines:
Australia Aims To Guard Plane Debris In Ukraine. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Report: U.S. Reviews Whether Some Hondurans Are Refugees. ( New York Times)
Taiwan Plane Crashed In Storm On Second Landing Attempt. ( BBC)
U.N. Relief Trucks Enter Syria Without Government's Permission. ( AP)
Fast Food Workers Discuss How To Increase Minimum Wage. ( Chicago Tribune)
No McDonald's Chicken Nuggets In Hong Kong After Meat Scare. ( Reuters)
Defendant In Stradivarius Theft Jailed At Least 3 Years. ( Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.