Video: Haboob, A Huge Dust Storm, Hits Phoenix Area

A dust storm reported to be more than 3,000 feet high hit Phoenix Friday, limiting visibility and threatening to reshape landscapes and leave a coating of grit in its wake. Striking photos show a wall of dust pushing its way across neighborhoods and streets in the Phoenix metro region in the Valley.

The storm is commonly referred to as a haboob, from the Arabic word for an intense summer dust storm. Today's storm hit in time to complicate the Friday afternoon commute.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says the storm could last until 7 p.m. local time in Maricopa and Pinal counties. The agency is urging drivers to pull off the road for safety's sake.

We'll update this post if the storm causes serious problems; in the meantime, the photos caught our eye as they circulated on Twitter and elsewhere.

