Margot Adler joined NPR in 1979. She was known for a personality as dynamic as the city she covered: New York. She died Monday at age 68 of cancer.

Even when the city was in upheaval, she found the people and the details that made listening a delight. She once said she was most drawn to stories of everyday people.

