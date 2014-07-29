© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This One Is Worth Watching: New Zealand Retirees Join 'Happy' Meme

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 29, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

At this point, you've surely decided that you've watched more than enough Internet remakes of Pharrell's infectious anthem to felicity, "Happy."

But there's one more worth watching. According to Mashable, it was made by "sixty residents and staffers at the Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Christchurch, New Zealand."

Even though the seniors are a little late to the meme, we have to admit, their video makes for the perfect break from all the serious news:

Oh, and dance videos are a Two-Way subbeat. So if you haven't had enough, here are some of our past offerings:

-- WATCH: Two Dance Videos That'll Make Your Day

-- WATCH: A Big Upset Leads To Some Awesome Dancing

-- VIDEOS: Christmas-Themed 'Senior Citizen Flash Mobs' Are Spreading

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta