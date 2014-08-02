Fresh Air Weekend: George Takei, 'The Honorable Woman,' Dom Flemons

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From 'Star Trek' To LGBT Spokesman, What It Takes 'To Be Takei': George Takei is famous for his role as Mr. Sulu on Star Trek. Now a new documentary, To Be Takei, delves into his personal story — including growing up in Japanese internment camps, and coming out.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is 'The Honorable Woman': A Series Both Ruthless And Rewarding:The eight-part drama that begins Thursday stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as a British baroness with an Israeli passport. She's a fearless actor in a show full of kidnappings, seductions and betrayals.

Dom Flemons Holds On To Those Old-Time Roots: Prospect Hill is Flemons' first album since leaving Carolina Chocolate Drops. By coincidence, the multi-instrumentalist recorded the album the day legendary banjo player Pete Seeger passed away.

