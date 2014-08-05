© 2020 WFAE
A Lost Piece Of Soul History Appears

Fresh Air | By Milo Miles
Published August 5, 2014 at 3:28 PM EDT

In the early 1960s when soul star Sam Cooke had his own record label, SAR, he recorded songs by his younger brother, L.C. Cooke. Ten of the tracks were supposed to become L.C.'s debut album in 1964. The release was postponed, then Sam Cooke was killed, SAR went out of business and L.C.'s album fell into limbo. Now, 50 years later, The Complete SAR Records Recordings has appeared. Fresh Air critic Milo Miles examines this lost piece of history.

