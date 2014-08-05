Top Stories: New Gaza Truce; Another Media Company Spinoff

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Truce Takes Effect, Israel Withdraws Troops From Gaza.

--Following Industry Trend, Gannett Will Split Newspaper, Broadcasting Divisions.

-- In U.K., A Cabinet Official Quits Government In Conflict Over Gaza.

And here are more early headlines:

Algae Problem That Triggered Toledo Water Ban Could Worsen. ( Wall Street Journal)

Second American With Ebola Enroute From Liberia To U.S. ( USA Today)

California Crews Clean Up After "Apocalyptic" Storm And Mudslides. ( AP)

Hurricane To Weaken To Tropical Storm, Then Hit Hawaii. ( AccuWeather)

Tropical Storm Bertha Won't Strike U.S. But Will Menace Europe. ( Telegraph)

China Sends Troops to Aid Quake-Stricken Province. ( CNN)

Report: Nigerian Military Accused Of War Crimes. ( Amnesty International)

Minnesota Child Loses Town Mayoral Race To Teen. ( Toronto Star)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.