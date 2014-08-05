Top Stories: New Gaza Truce; Another Media Company Spinoff
-- As Truce Takes Effect, Israel Withdraws Troops From Gaza.
--Following Industry Trend, Gannett Will Split Newspaper, Broadcasting Divisions.
-- In U.K., A Cabinet Official Quits Government In Conflict Over Gaza.
Algae Problem That Triggered Toledo Water Ban Could Worsen. ( Wall Street Journal)
Second American With Ebola Enroute From Liberia To U.S. ( USA Today)
California Crews Clean Up After "Apocalyptic" Storm And Mudslides. ( AP)
Hurricane To Weaken To Tropical Storm, Then Hit Hawaii. ( AccuWeather)
Tropical Storm Bertha Won't Strike U.S. But Will Menace Europe. ( Telegraph)
China Sends Troops to Aid Quake-Stricken Province. ( CNN)
Report: Nigerian Military Accused Of War Crimes. ( Amnesty International)
Minnesota Child Loses Town Mayoral Race To Teen. ( Toronto Star)
