Apple, Samsung To End Patent Suits Outside U.S.

Published August 6, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a smartphone cease-fire. Apple and Samsung are agreeing to end all patent lawsuits between each other outside the United States. They have been after each other in a dozen countries over the past three years, battling over intellectual property rights for the design and technology that goes into their mobile devices. The companies do plan to continue to pursue existing cases in United States courts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition