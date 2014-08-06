VIDEO: Man Didn't Mind The Gap, But Fellow Passengers Help Him Out

You remember what that lady tells you on the London subway system? "Mind the gap."

Well, one would-be train passenger in Perth, Australia, didn't and his whole leg got stuck between the train and platform.

Luckily, instead of this story turning into a tragic cautionary tale, it became a story about human kindness.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports:

"Transperth spokesman David Hynes said the man was boarding at the tail end of peak hour, but the train was still fairly busy.

" 'He stood in the doorway and as he was sort of taking up his position there, one leg slipped outside the door, slipped outside the gap, and he was stuck,' he said.

" 'We alerted the driver, made sure the train didn't move.

" 'Then our staff who were there at the time got the passengers, and there were lots of them, off the train, and organised them to sort of rock, tilt the train backwards away from the platform so they were able to get him out and rescue him.' "

The man came out of the incident fine. He was treated on the scene and went about his business.

Here's the amazing video:

Update at 10:58 a.m. ET. Another Incident:

Our editor reminds us that something just like this happened last summer in Japan.

