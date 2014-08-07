Elephant Uses VW To Satisfy An Itch

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with news of an elephant and its jumbo-sized itch. At a national park in South Africa recently, an elephant began rubbing itself against the roof of a Volkswagen Polo. Two tourists in their small hatchback were terrified, and who wouldn't be? A field guide tells the Daily Mirror, elephants often satisfy their itches against logs, or small trees, or rocks, but none were nearby. The itchy elephant was not aggressive and apparently no one was hurt, but the car has certainly seen better days. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.