Fresh Air Weekend: Allison Janney, Jason Hamacher, Pinterest And Interactive TV

Allison Janney On Sex, Sorkin And Being The Tallest Woman In The Room:Allison Janney has been nominated for Emmys for her roles on Masters of Sex and Mom. She says her relationships with her mom and her brother, who was an addict, helped inform her characters.

Before War, A Punk Drummer Preserved Syrian Chants: Jason Hamacher wasn't trained as a photographer, a musicologist or the member of a religious community. The former Frodus drummer simply felt compelled to document this music.

Can Pinterest Compete With Google's Search?:Pinterest has created a database of things that matter to humans. And with a programming team that's largely been hired away from Google, the company has begun offering what it calls "guided search."

How Interactive TV Is Older Than TV Itself:As technology gets more complex, TV producers aim to take advantage of it, such as relying on phoned-in votes from viewers. The interactive talent show, it turns out, predates TV.

