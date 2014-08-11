© 2020 WFAE
At 74, Outlaw Billy Joe Shaver Is Still An Outlier

By Ken Tucker
Published August 11, 2014 at 3:34 PM EDT

In 1973, Waylon Jennings released an album called Honky Tonk Heroes that consisted almost entirely, with one exception, of songs written by Billie Joe Shaver, a then-unknown Texas songwriter. Since that time, his songs have been recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Willie Nelson, and he's considered one of the founders of the outlaw-country movement. Now 74 years old, Shaver has just released his first new studio album in six years, called Long in the Tooth. Fresh Air critic Ken Tucker has a review.

