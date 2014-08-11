© 2020 WFAE
Exotic Dancers Protest Outside Church

Published August 11, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's been said the best answer to free speech you don't like is more free speech. Whatever you think of the job they do, exotic dancers from the Foxhole North club followed this principle. They say a local church has held protests for years outside their club in Central Ohio. So yesterday, six women held a protest outside the church. The dancers were dressed for work. The congregation entered the church behind tarps so they wouldn't have to see. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

