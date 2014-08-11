Top Stories: Iraqi Leadership Crisis; New Gaza Truce Holds
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- New Leader Of Iraq Is Nominated, As Maliki Insists He'll Stay In Office.
-- St. Louis-Area Rally For Teen Killed By Police Turns Violent.
-- Israel, Hamas, Agree To More Talks As Truce Appears To Hold.
And here are more early headlines:
Hawaii Governor Loses Democratic Primary, Senate Race Still Uncalled. ( Reuters)
Rights Group Alleges U.S. Failed To Check Afghan Civilian Deaths. ( Amnesty International)
Shell Hits Eastern Ukrainian Prison; Dangerous Inmates Escape. ( Daily Mail)
South Korea Returning Radioactive Metal To Japan. ( Yonhap)
Survey Finds Gas Prices Drop At Pumps Around The Country. ( Cleveland Plain Dealer)
