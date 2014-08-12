Dead Woman Insists On 'Wizard Of Oz' Obit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Seventy-five years ago today was the world premiere of "The Wizard Of Oz." A movie Joanna Scarpitti loved. So much so she made her daughter promise that when she died she'd use a famous line for the obituary - ding dong the witch is dead. Scarpitti died two weeks ago. Her daughter fulfilled the promise, adding that her mom was sweet with a side of zest. Sure enough, Scarpitti insisted on being dressed in all black with white stockings and red ruby slippers after her death.