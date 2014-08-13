© 2020 WFAE
In Hashtag Protest, 'Black Twitter' Shows Its Strength

By Laura Sydell
Published August 13, 2014 at 4:39 PM EDT

Following the shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teen, many young African-Americans posted pictures of themselves on Twitter under the hashtag #IfTheyGunnedMeDown. They were protesting the damaging ways in which young black men like Brown are often portrayed in the media. The response demonstrated the scope of what's informally known as Black Twitter, a virtual community of African-American Twitter users.

