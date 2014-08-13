Top Stories: France To Arm Kurds; St. Louis Area Unrest Continues
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Iraq Update: France Will Arm Kurds; More Refugees Leave Mountain.
-- Another Police Shooting Reported In St. Louis Suburb.
And here are more early headlines:
It's The Final Day Of The Temporary 3-Day Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire. ( CNN)
Canada To Donate Experimental Ebola Medicine To W.H.O. ( BBC)
Ecuador Quake Kills Two, Injures Several. ( Reuters)
Several Minnesota Incumbents Win Primary Challenges. ( Minnesota Public Radio)
Up To 8 Inches Of Rain Pours On Baltimore-Washington Area. ( Weather.com)
Tropical Depression In Pacific Expected To Become A Hurricane. ( NHC)
Argentina Stops Pilots' Strike That Stranded Thousands. ( AP)
Pope Francis Prepares To Fly To South Korea For Visit. ( Yonhap)
Iranian Professor Becomes First Woman To Win Top Math Prize. ( Time)
