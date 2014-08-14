California Proposal Could Fund Water Projects

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with political unity in the face of drought. California lawmakers came to an agreement last night on a $7.5 billion bond package to address the state's drought crisis. When Governor Jerry Brown signed the proposal, he said he had probably never seen Republicans and Democrats so united. And remember that Jerry Brown first served as governor in the mid-'70s. He's been around for a little while. The measure could fund a number of things - dams, reservoirs, watershed projects as well as treatment of groundwater for drinking. First, though, it goes to the ballot. Californians will vote on this proposal in November. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.