Ethan Johns' sophomore album, The Reckoning, follows the tale of two brothers as they travel across the 1850s American frontier. Johns developed the idea for the epic 19th century journey while traveling himself. Listen to Johns' story, and his music, at the audio link above, check out a hand-picked playlist of his favorite songs on Spotify.

