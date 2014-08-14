Top Stories: Ferguson Protests; Mideast Truce Extended

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tear Gas And Arrests: Ferguson Police And Protesters Face Off.

-- Gaza Quiet After Israel, Hamas Reach Cease-Fire Extension.

And here are more early headlines:

Russian Truck Convoy Resumes Journey Toward Ukraine. ( New York Times)

U.N. Says 1 Million West Africans In "Hot Zone" Of Potential Ebola Transmission. ( UN News Center)

North Korea Launches 2 New Rockets As Pope Visits South Korea. ( Yonhap)

Veterans Affairs Significantly Boosts Private Medical Referrals For Vets. ( AP)

Mississippi To Appeal Ruling Overturning State Law Limiting Abortion. ( Hattiesburg American)

Baseball Owners To Choose New Commissioner Today. ( Washington Post)

